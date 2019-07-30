Robert D. "Bob" Evans age 71 of Lone Rock passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Greenway Manor Nursing Home in Spring Green.

Bob was born on November 8, 1947 in Fort Atkinson, WI the son of Robert and Maureen (Vaughn) Evans. He was married to the former Elinor Persinger.

Survivors include his wife, Elinor Evans, 3 children, Lisa Evans (Tom Frieberg), Kris (Timica) Evans, Nicole (Greg) Muzzi, 6 grandchildren, Olivia Hetzel, Destiny, Levi and Presley Evans, Sophia and Abrianna Muzzi, a great granddaughter, Aleaha Fahey, 4 step children, Darold (Linda) Strine, Leatrice Maass, Helen McCaffrey (Charles Funk), Cheryl Allbaugh, 9 siblings, Kathy Wagner, Dick, Sandy Helsell, Joyce Petruzates, Tim, Terry, Jeff, Shawn, Russell, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Maureen Evans, 2 brothers, Randy and Dan Evans, 2 sons-in-law, Michael McCaffrey and Chuck Allbaugh.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green with Rev. Craig Peach officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.



