Robert Charles "Robby" Szczepansk

BLACK EARTH – Robert Charles "Robby" Szczepanski, age 54, of Black Earth, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

He was born on Jan. 6, 1965, in Milwaukee, the son of Eva (Vance) Szczepanski and John Szczepanski (Jeannine).

Robby attended Milwaukee Madison High School and worked in various warehouse jobs over the course of his life, most recently the warehouse for Frank Distributors. He loved fishing and enjoyed watching and playing sports. All his youth, he and his brother Jon played for Milwaukee's Bavarian Soccer Club. Robby loved playing the sport and was a talented left-footed player. He was a faithful fan of the Badgers, Packers, Bucks and Brewers and rarely missed watching a game.

What's more, Robby was a strong advocate for the needs of the homeless. Everyone who knew him saw that he had a big, compassionate heart and a contagious great laugh. He was very loved and will be greatly missed.

Robby is survived by his mother, Eva; his brother, Jon A. Szczepanski (Petra Kilian) and children, Madison, Joey and Eva; his sister, Mary Rice (Stan Curry) and children, TJ and Courtney; Robby's two daughters, Kelly McGovern and Grace Hermann; his son, Will Diaz; his Godparents, Guy and Kris Vance; and many relatives and friends, including Lynn Reinders. He was preceded in death by his father, John Michael Szczepanski.

Family will celebrate his life with a gathering in the spring for immediate family.

