Robert C. Senn​​​​​​, age 87 of Oregon, WI, died Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at the Oregon Manor.

Robert was born on January 3, 1931 in Madison, the son of Conrad and Bertha (Hammer) Senn. Robert entered the U.S. Marine Corps in 1948 and attained the rank of sergeant before his honorable discharge in 1952. He worked as a truck driver for Elmer Brothers Trucking in New Glarus from 1952 until 1954 and Motor Transport of Madison from 1954 until 2002. He has resided in Oregon, WI since 2002. He was a lifetime member of the New Glarus V.F.W. Post #10549 and enjoyed playing cards, gardening, animals, and kids.

He is survived by two brothers, Donald (Flo) Senn of Janesville, and David Senn (Lori Brown) of Albany; four sisters, Beth (Jack) Foist of Waupaca, Dorothy Kennedy, Kathryn Senn, and Jean Senn, all of Madison; a sister-in-law, Janet Senn of Denver, Co; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, William, John, and Steve Senn; a sister, Carol Dreager; and a brother-in-law, Charles Kennedy.

Graveside services will be held in the spring in Highland Cemetery, Monticello. The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net