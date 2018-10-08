Robert " Bob" Thompson

Robert Lowell Thompson age 93 passed away in his apartment at Hyland Park assisted living facility in Sun Prairie, WI on Saturday, October 6th.

He was born, Oct 29, 1924 to Alve and Rebecca (Syse) Thompson in York Township Green Co, WI. On Aug 17, 1946 he was united in marriage to Velda Trumble at Yellowstone Lutheran Church, Argyle WI.

They located in Madison, WI where he was in sales at Montgomery Ward Farm Store. In 1951 Bob became employed with Brooks Implement in Sun Prairie where he worked in sales for 51 years. Bob had several farms in the Madison area and assisted his son Bruce in the development of Harbor and Prairie Athletic Clubs. Bob loved the north and with his son they built the family cabins on the Tomahawk river in Tomahawk, WI. He collected toy farm tractors for nearly 50 years, also attending many national farm toy shows with his friend Bob Anderson.

He is survived by his wife Velda of 72 years, sons: John of Madison, Bruce (Nancy) of Sun Prairie, (4) grand children: Jennifer Simon (Pete), Andrew Thompson (Chris), Dan Thompson (Kayla) all in Sun Prairie, WI & Katherine Roberts (Elmer) of Ft. Myers Fl, (7) great-grandchildren: Carter, Grace (Simon), Taylor, Luke (Thompson), Reese, Brynn (Thompson) & Paxton Roberts, one sister Beverly Mickelson of Baraboo and brother in law Roland Trumble of Blanchardville.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alve & Rebecca Thompson of Blanchardville, his sisters Adeline (Ernie) Wellman of Medford, Laura Belle (Charlie) of Cottage Grove, brother in law Marlin Trumble of Blanchardville and his in laws Chester & Viola Trumble.

Bob was truly admired by his family and friends. He had great faith and great wisdom which he summarized with simple statements that he lived out: "Big things start small" & "Keep on a Marching" were two of his favorites. He indeed marched until the lights went out!

Funeral Services will be held at Cress Funeral Home,1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie at noon on Friday, October 12, 2018, (officiated by Our Saviors Lutheran Church, where Bob was a charter member and served on its first council). Visitation will be held from 10 am until the time of service. A celebration of life luncheon will be held after the funeral at Prairie Athletic Club around 1:15pm. Family and friends are invited to any or all of the celebration.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Heartland Hospice Care or Tellurian, Inc.

