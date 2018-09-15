Robert "Bob" Thomas Togstad

Madison - Robert Thomas Togstad passed away peacefully at the Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg on Thursday, September 13, 2018.

We lost one of the world's kindest men. Bob was born August 27, 1923 in Madison, Wisconsin to Harold & Mary (Nolan) Togstad.

After graduating from West High School in 1942 Bob was drafted by the US Army to serve in WWII in January, 1943. He served in England, France, Luxemburg, Germany, New Guinea and the Philippines via the Panama Canal in the 1301 Engineer General Service Regiment, as an Army Engineer Construction Worker 188, building bridges, roads, runways, and barracks. He was honorably discharged January 1, 1946. Bob received the following medals: Good Conduct, American Campaign, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign, European-African- Middle Eastern Campaign with 4 battle stars, and WWII Victory Medal. In 2012 Bob attended the Badger Honor Flight mission with his nephew and Vietnam Vet Jim Jimieson.

The love of Bob's life Judith Frances Heidt married him on October 25, 1958. They had three children, Terri (Scott) McCreary; Timothy (Sara Sandberg); and Thomas (Emily) Togstad. He is also survived by grandchildren: Matt (Lynn) McCreary, Katie (Jared) Dubey, Emily (Finance' Kyle Conant) McCreary; Devan Donahue; Iris & Ella Togstad.

Bob was a printer and after working in a private business he spent 23 years as a printer for the State of Wisconsin, retiring in 1988. Not only was Bob a skilled printer he was a skilled carpenter and tradesman, in the family tradition.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Judy in 2008, grandson Colin Donahue two weeks ago, and in order beginning with the most recent loss in the family: sisters Peggy Kennedy, Elizabeth (Betty) Jimieson Heim, Joanne Gustafson, Helen Roller, Dorothy Rauch, brother Dick, sister Mary Jane Corcoran, mother Mary, brothers James, Lawrence, and his father Harold in 1935.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2121 Rowley Avenue, Madison on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 11:00 am with Father Andy McAlpin presiding. A visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 from 10:00 am until the time of Mass. Graveside services with full military honors will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

