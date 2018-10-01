Robert "Bob" Skavlen

MADISON – Robert LaVerne “Bob” Skavlen, 75, passed away on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at his home surrounded by his family.

Bob was born on November 13, 1942 in Stoughton, WI to loving parents Marvin and Anna (Midtbo) Skavlen.

Bob was married to Virginia “Ginny” Gritzmacher, his loving wife of 27 years. Together they had 6 children. Bob served in the US Army for 37 years, and loved his career, achieving the grade of CW4. He also served with the Dane County Court House as a weapon screener for 20 years. Bob enjoyed sports, especially hunting and fishing. He was an avid Badgers, Packers and Brewers fan, a Wisconsinite through and through. Bob will be remembered as Mr. Fixer, generous, caring and always willing to help others.

Bob is survived by his wife, Ginny; 5 children, Lisa (Ron) Rolli, Rhonda Massey, Tina (Randy) Sego, Kim Skavlen, Sean Skavlen; 7 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild; brother, Dave (Carol); sisters, MaryAnn (Loren) Staff, Kristi (Vern) Schuler, Kathy (Kevin) Gunderson; brother-in-law, Willis Gritzmacher. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Terri Massey; and a brother, Jim Skavlen.

A special thank you to Agrace Hospice and one last hug to Bob’s nurse, Melissa.

“Happy Trails To You”

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 13, 2018 at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass. Private interment will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery in Sun Prairie, WI.

