Madison - Robert "Bob" Niebuhr, age 78, passed away peacefully with his loved ones by his side on Sunday, September 8th, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.

He was born on June 3rd, 1941, in Madison, Wisconsin. Bob graduated from Middleton High School in 1959 and then served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Independence. After his service, Bob married Jodie (McGinley) in 1962 at St. John's Church in Waunakee, Wisconsin. He was a proud member of the Middleton Volunteer Fire Department. He joined Construction and General Laborers Local 464 in 1965, was elected 1984 and retired in 2000 as a well-respected Business Manager. He received gold status with 50 plus years in the Union.

Bob was a member of the Corvette Club: Wisconsin Mad City Vettes and loved to take rides with his wife. He enjoyed the sun in Florida during the winters for 20 years with Jodie. He was an avid fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers, going as far as to own a Super Bowl Ring which he liked showing off in the sun. Bob enjoyed playing scrabble with his wife on the porch and euchre with family and friends. Often while having happy hour by the pool he would listen and dance to country music and his favorite artist, Elvis. Bob loved his crystal clear pool and watching his grandchildren swim in the summer.

Bob is survived by his wife, Joanne Niebuhr of 57 years; children, Ron (Katey) Niebuhr of Madison, Karyn (Frank) Vander Wall of Madison, Dan (Elisha) Niebuhr of Colorado Springs, and Kathy (Wayne) Chenier of Ashland, WI; grandchildren, Zach and Shayna Daveler, Kaiden and Kasey Niebuhr, Hunter and Olivia Chenier, and Madison and Saige Niebuhr; his sister Barbara Harris; and many special in-laws and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Emil and Myra Niebuhr and in-laws John and Marguerite McGinley; and brother, Gary Niebuhr.

The visitation will be held at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704, on Thursday, September 12th, 2019, from 2:30pm to 4:00pm followed by a Remembrance beginning at 4:00pm. A celebration of life will be held at Kavanaugh's Esquire Club, 1025 N. Sherman Ave. Madison, WI 53704 following the service.

Bob's family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at St. Mary's 7W, and a special thank you to Staci and Nick for their kind and compassionate care.

You will be missed forever Poppi.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Service

2418 N Sherman Ave

608-249-8257