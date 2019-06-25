Robert "Bob" L. Winkers, 81, of Lancaster, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Platteville United Methodist Church, Platteville. Pastor Brenda Whitford and Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will be officiating. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Lancaster. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, or after 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Bob was born in Lancaster, Wisconsin, son of Bert and Mae (Ward) Winkers. He was united in marriage to Marlene Reed on December 2, 1955, at the United Methodist Church, Platteville. Bob was a lifelong farmer. In 1988, he and Marlene received the Century Farm distinction while farming on the Henry and Kate Reed farm.

While farming, Bob also worked at John Deere, Caradco, and was a maintenance mechanic at UW-Platteville for over 20 years. He served on the Ellenboro Township for several years and was a member of the Platteville United Methodist Church. Bob was an avid pilot, a member of EAA, and owned six different airplanes in his lifetime. Bob especially loved flying with his brother, Gerald, spending time with his family, and attending family gatherings.

He is survived by his wife, Marlene; three children, Karen (Douglas) Derks, Kent Winkers, and Kelly (Kit) Winkers; five grandchildren, Nathan (Stephanie) Derks, Rebeccah Derks, Jacob (Cortney) Woodford, Jamie (Alyssa) Woodford and Jessica (Nick) Hansel; three great-grandchildren, Destiny, Addison and Taylor; one sister, Shirley (Lynne Cowles) Woolf; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joyce Alt, Betty (Bob) Whitaker, Katherine Schwab, Jim (Sharon) Reed, Larry (Patty) Reed, Steve "Savage" Reed, Roger (Jane) Reed, and Creg (Patti) Reed; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Kevin, in 1958, parents, his grandson, Jared Winkers, in 2015, and his brother, Gerald Winkers.