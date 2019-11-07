Verona - Robert ( Bob ) Harland Kleinfeldt, age 89, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019.

Bob was born April 21, 1930 in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Valeska ( Kuhn ) and Cornelius Kleinfeldt. He grew up in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and graduated from Fond du Lac High School in 1948. Following his graduation, Bob enlisted in the United States Army where he served as a light weapons infantryman at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and from which he was honorably discharged as Sergeant Robert H. Kleinfeldt in 1953. While stationed at Fort Sill, he served on several honor guards and participated in army-sponsored track meets.

Bob was the first member of his nuclear and extended family to attend college and graduated from Oshkosh State Teachers College with a degree in Secondary Education in 1953. In 1964 he received a Masters' Degree in Physical Education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Additionally, he completed the requirements for an Educational Administrator's License also from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

He began his teaching and coaching career at Evansville, Wisconsin, but soon moved to Verona, Wisconsin to assume a position as a US History Teacher and Head Basketball Coach. He later introduced the track program at Verona High School. His first track team of 4 students ran in the state track meet and won a trophy for the 4 X 440 relay. Bob taught at Verona High School and coached basketball until 1963 when he became principal of Verona's first Junior High School and continued as the first principal of Verona Middle School. He concluded his 34 years in the Verona area school district as Director of Special Services, which included the positions of Athletic Director and Director of the District Natatorium, He retired in June, 1990.

Bob was a long-time member of the Salem United Church of Christ in Verona, where he served as the President of Church Council, Liaison to the New Glarus Retirement Home, and frequent head usher. Bob was also the President of the Verona Optimist Club in its early years.

Bob married his college sweetheart, Carolyn (Carol) Grenke, on August 8, 1953. Together they raised 3 children: Kurt (Sandra), Karl (Dawn), and Karrie Kane (Paul). They were blessed with 10 grandchildren, "5 boys and 5 girls": Robert James Kleinfeldt, Keara Klug, Daniela Kleinfeldt, Christian Kleinfeldt, Allison Gunther, Andrew Kleinfeldt, Alivia Kleinfeldt, Lillienne Kane, Logan Kane, and Liam Kane. Their 2 great-grandchildren are Bryson and Aren Klug.

Bob is survived by his devoted brother Richard Kleinfeldt (Joan), nieces Ammie Ebben, Margaret Olson, Barbara Olig, and Susan Stone; nephews James Kleinfeldt and William Wippich; plus many closely knit cousins.

Bob loved: the morning sports page; Wisconsin Badger basketball and football teams; playing golf in the New Glarus Edelweiss Golf League; reading books and periodicals on US history; sharing the prolific produce from his vegetable gardens; Tuesday Night Trivia; extensive travels with Carol; large family gatherings; his pet cat Kingsley and sharing stories of his life with his grandchildren. Bob Kleinfeldt with his big smile and infectious laugh was a friend to all.

The Kleinfeldt family wishes to express sincere appreciation to Charles Colle, Bruce Scheafer, and Reverend-Doctor Mark Yurs for their visits, blessings, and inspirational prayers for Bob.

A visitation will be held at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Dr., Verona, on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM at the SALEM UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST, 501 Mark Dr., Verona, on Sunday, December 8th, 2019 with a visitation one hour prior to start of service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Salem UCC youth programs.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

608-845-6625