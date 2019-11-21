Sun Prairie/Madison – Robert "Bob" Ferris, age 95, passed away at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on Monday, November 18, 2019 after a brief illness.

Bob was born on April 28, 1924 to Leo and Juanita (Curley) Ferris in Gays Mills, WI. He served overseas as a sergeant in the Army during World War II. Upon returning to the U.S. he was employed for 27 years as a police detective with the Madison Police Department.

He was married to Vivian "Peg" Hollenbeck in 1946. Bob is survived by his children Rick Ferris and Patty (Mike) Lowry; and grandchildren, Dan Lowry, Erin Lowry, Caitlin Ferris and Matthew Ferris. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Peg.

A private family service was held on Friday.