Robert "Bob" E. Markhardt

Robert Earl "Bob" Markhardt, age 74, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on April 11, 1945, the second child of Earl and Marion (Knutson) Markhardt. Bob graduated from Lodi High School, class of '63. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1965-1967 leaving with an honorable discharge.

Bob enjoyed playing cards, tinkering on his farm machinery, and his cows. He was a very hard-working man and loved the farm, being on it his whole life and farming with his dad.

Bob is survived by his siblings, Jean (Richard) Fisher, Richard (Cindy) Markhardt, Shirley (Mike) Pertzborn, Joyce (Lyle) Hopwood, Karen Meier and James (Angela) Markhardt; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Burial will be held at County Line Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

A special thank you to the V.A. Hospital, Pine Villa Memory Care and Agrace HospiceCare. Bob had finally developed a trust in his caregivers; he never smiled much, but while living at Pine Villa, we saw him become a happier, healthier person. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.