Madison - Robert "Bob" E. Bryant, age 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare, surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 8, 1931 to John and Carol (Watts) Bryant in Chicago, Illinois.



Bob was a Traffic and Sales Manager at Neundorf for many years. He became a relator for Stark Company, and later joined Restaino & Bunbury Associates, until his last endeavor as an appraiser, partnering with Ron Haessig.



Bob was a member of the Exchange Club of Madison. He enjoyed genealogy, spending time with his grandchildren, and always enjoyed sports, including the Chicago Cubs and Bears, and the Badgers. In his younger years, he liked to hike and enjoy the outdoors and camping as a family.



Bob is survived by his wife, Barbara; his three children, Daniel (Kim), Tim (Inga), and Jennifer; his eight grandchildren; a sister, Lynn Weith; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME , 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, with a visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service.



Memorials may be made in Robert's name to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.



The family would like to thank the Cardiology Team at UW Hospital for their care.



