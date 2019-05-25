Robert "Bob" Charles Bauernfeind

MADISON - Robert Charles (Bob) Bauernfeind, 91, formerly of Madison, WI, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was surrounded by family at his home at County Gardens in Medford, WI.

Bob was born on August 4, 1927, the son of Oskar Paul Bauernfeind and Regina Petranella (Van Rossum) Bauernfeind. His future wife Elizabeth Lucille (Bette) Ulmen was born on the same day, in the same hospital, in Appleton, WI. They met for the first time 23 years later, and Bob married his "sweetie" on May 26, 1951, in Seymour, WI. Bob attended Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin on a full scholarship and graduated Cum Laude in 1949. He spent the majority of his career working for the State of Wisconsin in Madison, where he and his wife raised their family. He was a charter member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Madison, until he and Bette moved to Medford, WI, where they attended Holy Rosary Catholic Church.

Bob was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, a devout Catholic, had a brilliant mind, a gentle soul, and a great sense of humor. He was both an avid model railroad enthusiast and a talented artist who created many beautiful paintings, which became cherished gifts to his children. He loved music and was an excellent dancer. Family and friends especially loved watching him dance the jitterbug with Bette! He enjoyed traveling, whether to visit family, or to see new places. As a child he loved going to his uncle's farm, and when he had children of his own, there were regular drives to northern Wisconsin. In retirement, he and Bette drove to Tulsa, Phoenix, and San Diego for the winters. He especially loved Balboa Park and the Tehachapi Loop in Southern California. Perhaps his grandest adventures were the cruises that he and Bette took, with the grandest of all being their 50th Anniversary cruise. They took their entire family with them on that one!



Bob is survived by Bette, his wife of nearly 68 years; four children: Mark (Jo), Rose (John) Bottensek, Paul, and Mary (Gary) Sperry. He is also survived by 6 beloved grandchildren: Joshua (Jennah) Bauernfeind, Lance (Amber Finkenstein) Vest, and Jessica, Matthew, Alex, and Amanda Sperry; great-grandson, Keenan Vest; 4 sisters-in-law: Mary Geenen, Sr. Rose Ulmen, Helen Tillotson, and Dorothy Ulmen; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jean Marie (Donald) Miller; five brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law; several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 15 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Medford. A memorial service will be held at Ryan Funeral Home in Madison on Monday, June 17, from 4p.m. to 7p.m. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all of those who provided their loving care to Robert throughout the last years of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hope Hospice in Medford, WI or to St. Peter Catholic Church, Madison, WI.