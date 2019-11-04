Robert "Bob" C. Hansen

Robert C. "Bob" Hansen, 87, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Epione Pavillion, Cuba City.

Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m. on December 7, 2019 at the Platteville Free Methodist Church, where military rites will be accorded. Pastor Jeff Suits will officiate.

Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family.

Memorials may be made to the Children's Tumor Foundation (Neurofibromatosis), The Robert Hansen Scholarship at UW- Platteville, the Free Methodist Church World Mission, and Gideons.

