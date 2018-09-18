Robert "Bob" B. O'Neil

DEERFIELD / MADISON Robert Britt O'Neil, "Bob", age 68, of Deerfield, WI, passed away peacefully following a brief illness on September 15, 2018 at Agrace Hospice surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born in Madison, WI on April 6, 1950 to Bob and Ann O'Neil.

Bob grew up in Madison, WI and attended LaFollette High School, graduating in 1968.

Bob worked at Oscar Meyer, the Alliant Energy Center and the Deerfield School District until his retirement.

Bob was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed spending afternoons watching the Badgers, Packers, and Brewers.

In his younger years Bob enjoyed being outdoors, coaching sports, fishing, swimming, camping, and spending time with his family. He will be best remembered for his quick wit, unique sense of humor, and generosity towards others.

Bob is survived by his sister Mary (Dave) Riggs, and twin sister Chris (Steve) Roisum, his six children, Robert O'Neil Jr. (Vicki), Kim O'Neil-Ziegler (Randy), Bryan O'Neil (Adrienne), Karyn O'Neil (Tate), Dillon O'Neil, Trevor O'Neil, his 6 grandchildren, Justin (Tammy), Jake, Gavin, Kyler, Taylin, Kelby, 4 great-granddaughters Klairabelle, Aubree, Sophia, and Paisley, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jim (Lois) O'Neil, Jack O'Neil, and grandson Garrett O'Neil.

A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd, Madison, with Fr. Randy Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of mass.



Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

201 Bue St. Deerfield

608-764-5369