Madison/Monroe - Robert A. Zettle, age 55, of Madison passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Dycora Transitional Health in Watertown.

He was born on March 9, 1964 in Milwaukee and was adopted by Ralph and Virginia Zettle. Robert graduated from Monroe High School in 1982. He worked as a truck driver for many years and had drove for Triangle Transportation. Later after moving to Madison he drove taxi for Green Cab for several years. Robert collected model trains and trucks. He also loved to travel including trips to Florida, California, and Israel.

Robert is survived by his brother Ron (Deb) Zettle, nephews Ron (Jamie Keough) Zettle, Jr. and Nathan (Karly) Oppliger, nieces Marisa (fiance' Josh Cate) Carbonara and Janelle (John) Handeland, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, and uncles.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Monroe Bible Church, 2613 8th Ave., Monroe, WI with Pastor Shannon Colwin officiating.

A gathering will precede the memorial service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Monroe Bible Church.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home is assisting the family.

