Rita J. Lisney, 77, life long resident of Rewey, Wisconsin, died on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Rita was born on April 25, 1946 in Rewey, Wisconsin, daughter of Leonard and Melva (Czirr) Knebel. She was united in marriage to Dallas L. Lisney on July 12, 1969 at the Little Brown Church, Nashua, Iowa. Dallas preceded her in death on March 26, 2020. Together they had a daughter, Lori. Rita attended Richland County Teachers College and taught in Barneveld, Wisconsin. She than began her career as a day cay provider for many years. She was a member of the Rewey United Methodist Church. She enjoyed watching birds, family genealogy and her pets. Rita always enjoyed telling stories and a good joke.
Rita is survived by her daughter, Lori (Lisney)Caley; sister, Eunice Kolash; sister-in-law, Cheryl McIver and nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dallas, her parents, and brother-in-law, Ron Kolash.
Per Rita’s request no formal services will be held. Private family burial will be held at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
The family would like to THANK Upland Hills Nursing and Rehab for all of their care given to Rita.
