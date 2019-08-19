Rita C. Heim, 98, of Hazel Green, WI passed away peacefully to eternal life on Thursday, August 15, 2019 with family by her side at Southwest Health Center in Platteville, WI.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 22nd at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI with Father Ken Frisch officiating. Burial will be in the St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. Friends may call on Wednesday, August 21st from 3-7 p.m. at the new location of Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also, on Thursday, from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Rita was born on November 14, 1920 to Henry & Helena (Kaiser) Berning in Galena, IL. She married the love of her life, Alfred J. (Al) Heim, on June 30, 1943 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Galena, IL. They were married for 63 loving years before Al passed on February 3, 2007.

Rita was devoted to her faith, especially to the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Rosary. Amazingly, she made her way to heaven on the Holy Day commemorating the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales & St Joseph's Parishes, which included a combined total of 52 years singing in each church's choir.

She enjoyed quilting, sewing, baking, canning, singing, gardening, crafting, and watching Wheel of Fortune and golf on T.V. Time spent with her family and friends is what she enjoyed most of all, (except when they got too loud for her), whether at home or traveling with Al to visit them.

She loved her tidy home (thanks Linda J.), her knick-knacks, her flowers and listening to her backyard wrens.

You could always find her clothing and jewelry to be fashionably coordinated and her hair, her ‘crowning glory', as she called it, styled perfectly. She couldn't miss her weekly visit to the beauty shop – (Thanks, Shirley S., Linda H. and Jenny K.)

Rita and Al raised 9 children, who will forever treasure them and the values they taught. She was a tender soul and had a gentle way of disciplining – "wait ‘til your Dad hears about this!"

Rita had a great sense of humor, and would often be unable to stop giggling after hearing or telling a particular story or joke that she liked. She also had a unique way of unintentionally making a funny comment that was usually spot on and perfectly timed.

Before she passed, Rita had the unofficial distinction of being Hazel Green's "most elderly" resident – something she was proud of.

If she were to impart the secret to a long life, it would be to enjoy each day drinking piping hot coffee, and eating bacon or ice cream no matter the time of day. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all who know and love her.

Rita is survived by 9 children: Joyce Stutz of Omaha, NE, Barbara (John) Robers of San Antonio, TX, Ken (Marcy) Heim of Madison, Mary Kay (Al) Smisek of Rochester MN, Joan (Jim "Moose") Burlage of Kieler, Gary (Shirley) Heim of Hazel Green, David (SueAnn) Heim of Kansas City, MO, Doris (Jody) Swann of San Antonio, TX & Terry Heim of Hazel Green;17 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren (with one on the way); 2 great-great grandchildren; a sister, Elma Berning and a sister-in-law, Joan Berning both of Galena, IL; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Alfred, a son-in-law, Eric Stutz, a brother, Harry Berning, a sister, Marie Busch Foecking and in-laws: Arnie Busch, Loretta Heim, Clara (Clyde) Ensch, Alverna (Alvin) Koos, Sister Mary Modesta Heim, Sally (Cecil) Webster and Irene (Gilbert) Tranel. In lieu of plants & flowers a Rita C. Heim Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jeffrey White & the staffs of Platteville Medical Associates Clinic and Southwest Health Center, for all of their professional care for our Mother through the years. A special thanks also to the Hazel Green Area Rescue Squad and Police Dept. for their numerous prompt and caring responses over the years. To Home Care Select, especially to Carrie & Roxanne for their excellent care and companionship, and to Grant County Hospice, especially to Kim, Maggie & Brianna. We will never forget the kindness and compassion shown by all of you.