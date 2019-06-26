SOMERSET/NEW RICHMOND/MADISON-Early Monday morning on June 24, 2019, Rita A. Schwan-Zeier, age 60, slipped from her earthly existence into the Heavenly realm to meet her savior Jesus and be with her beloved ancestors.

She was born on April 10, 1959, the daughter of John J. and Grace (St. Ledger) Schwan of Somerset, Wis.



Rita graduated from New Richmond High School and attended the UW-River Falls for two years before transferring to the UW-Madison, where she received her degree in special education. She married Timothy Zeier on May 2, 1987, at St. Paul University Chapel, in Madison.



Rita had a natural gift for working with all people, but especially children with special needs. She possessed a unique ability to reach into the hearts of so many disadvantaged individuals to find a way to bring a ray of hope into their lives. Rita was best known for her service as a special education teacher at Madison LaFollette High School where she taught for 28 years, retiring June 1, 2016.



Rita was an avid gardener and loved sharing her plants with others. She also enjoyed crafting, and knitting, garage saling, and researching her genealogy. Rita was an elegant dresser on a thrifty budget and was a friend to everyone she met.



Rita is survived by her husband, Tim; sons, Jeremiah (Lisi) Zeier, Jacob Zeier and Josh Zeier; and brother, Jerome (Helen) Schwan. She is also survived by her many in-laws; nieces and nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, with Father Michael Radowicz and Father David Wanish concelebrating. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com



