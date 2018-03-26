Ricky A. Knight

Stoughton- Ricky Alan Knight, age 61, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2018. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, friend. He left us too soon as a result of complications from surgery and a year-long battle with cancer.



Born in Fort Crowder MO on May 23, 1956, Ricky's childhood was full of adventures with his extended family, before moving to Stoughton WI where he spent most of his life. He married Katherine Koehler on January 14, 1974, and they set off on another adventure when he enlisted in the United States Army. He served honorably at Fort Leonard Wood MO, in Crailsheim West Germany, where his son was born, and at Fort Campbell KY, where his daughter was born.



Ricky was an avid hunter, fisherman, craftsman, mechanic, storyteller, artist, and musician. He loved spending time with family and friends, and his granddaughters most of all. Ricky was most at peace out on the water or in the woods, and boy did he love his guitar. He was a proud veteran and a fighter until the end. Ricky set an inspiring example that it is never too late to change. And God, he will be missed by all.



He is survived by his wife, Katherine Knight; his son, Jessie (Dawn) Knight; his two amazing granddaughters, Makenzie and Allison; his daughter, Jackie Knight (Mark McCubbin); his mother, Betty Knight; his brothers, Chuck (Anna), Roger (Shirley), Dennis (Debbie), David, Ron, and Don (Michell) Knight; his mother-in-law, Ruth Wilson; in laws, Ken Koehler, Donna (Randy) Bartz, David (Nancy) Bickle; countless nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, and many friends.



He is preceded in death by his father Richard Knight; his father-in-law, George Wilson; his sister, Donna Knight; his brother-in-law, Darrell Bickle; his sister-in-law, Michelle Koehler; and his nephew, Derrick Knight; as well as many beloved extended family members and many friends.



Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Cress Funeral Home in Stoughton. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon reception at the Stoughton American Legion Post 59 immediately following the services. Friends may greet the family from 10:00 AM until the time of services Saturday. Please share your memories of Ricky by posting Tributes.



