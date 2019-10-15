Rickard N. Fox, 91, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Rickard was born on September 1, 1928 in Platteville, Wisconsin, son of Harold B. and Agnes M. (Rickard) Fox. He was united in marriage to Rebecca F. "Becky" Nodorft on May 16, 1953. She preceded him in death on December 25, 1998. Rickard worked at UW-Platteville in the maintenance department for many years, retiring in 1993. Prior to that, he drove milk truck for Merlin VanNatta, worked for Lonsberg Trucking & Materials, and for Platteville Township.

Rickard enjoyed farming, building antique tractors, and doing work around his home.

Rickard is survived by his three children, Glenda (Brent) Ferguson, Sally (Dale) Smith, Rick (Rachel) Fox; five grandchildren, Tiffany (Dean) Farley, Brianna Perez, Laura (Adam) Hoyt, Austin (fiance, Hannah Digman) Fox, and Annessa Fox; five great-grandchildren, Owen Perez, Ian, Gavin, Violet, and Cooper Farley; special friend, Deloris Leighty; and one brother, Harold Fox. Rickard was preceded in death by his wife and parents.