McFarland- Rick Sawyer, age 70, died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his home with his wife at his side, after a long courageous battle with heart disease.

He was born in Sabetha, Kansas on September 21, 1948, the son of Richard and Donna Sawyer. Rick graduated from McFarland High School in 1966.

On December 17, 1966 he married his high school sweetheart, Deborah Friedlund. For over 55 years they were the love and heartbeat for each other.

Rick built his first restaurant, Rick's Roost, in McFarland in 1973. Upon selling in 1978 he then owned his own distributorship for many years. In 1986 Rick purchased Brothers Three which he successfully operated and was well loved by his employees and customers until his retirement in November 2018.

Rick enjoyed spending time with his family, travelling, entertaining, and creating fun for everyone especially his grandchildren. He was an avid UW Badger fan and longtime season ticket holder.

Rick is survived by his wife, Deborah "Debbie"; son, Scott (Kathi); daughter-in-law, Lisa; five grandchildren, Jack, Megan, Leslie, Luke, Jonathan; three siblings, Connie (Rick) Loschen, Carolyn (Jim) Wyatt, Tom (Barb); brother-in-law, Philip (Lisa Isenberg) Friedlund; sister-in-law, Linda (Rod Burmeister) McFarlane; brother-in-law, Gary (Carol) Friedlund; many nieces and nephews; his beloved canine companions, Milo and Maxwell; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Shane in 2014.

Friends may greet the family from 9:30 AM until 11:30 AM on Monday, August 12, 2019 at McFarland Lutheran Church, 5529 Marsh Road, McFarland with memorial services starting at 11:30 AM. Rev. Kelli Schmit will officiate. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, immediately following, in the church fellowship hall.

Memorials may be made to McFarland Lutheran Church.

