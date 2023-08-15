Rick Randall Haskins

Rick Randall Haskins, 68, of Richland Center died on the 11th of August 2023, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on the 4th of September 1954 into a military family at the Fitzsimons Army Hospital in Denver, Colorado, the son of Charles E. and Shirley M. (Meyer) Haskins.

He began working hard early in life starting off as a newspaper delivery boy, farming and working the cotton fields in central California, driving tomato harvesters where he gained his disdain for tomatoes and ketchup, and he also worked at an icehouse in Huron, CA. Later in life when he moved back to family ties in Richland Center, he worked for a few different concrete and construction companies and L&M Salvage until he was unable to work any longer. Rick enjoyed telling stories of his work and those he worked with. He deeply valued his hard work ethic and he wished he could’ve continued to work longer than he was physically able.