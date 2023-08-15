Rick Randall Haskins, 68, of Richland Center died on the 11th of August 2023, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on the 4th of September 1954 into a military family at the Fitzsimons Army Hospital in Denver, Colorado, the son of Charles E. and Shirley M. (Meyer) Haskins.
He began working hard early in life starting off as a newspaper delivery boy, farming and working the cotton fields in central California, driving tomato harvesters where he gained his disdain for tomatoes and ketchup, and he also worked at an icehouse in Huron, CA. Later in life when he moved back to family ties in Richland Center, he worked for a few different concrete and construction companies and L&M Salvage until he was unable to work any longer. Rick enjoyed telling stories of his work and those he worked with. He deeply valued his hard work ethic and he wished he could’ve continued to work longer than he was physically able.
Rick was popular in high school where he enjoyed playing catcher on the baseball team, engaged in wood shop, auto shop, won beard growing contests, and was voted best dressed. He served in the Navy Seabees after high school from 1973-1977 in Roda, Spain in the Construction Battalion. He was a movie enthusiast, voracious reader, and loved to play his music loud, especially early classic rock and metal bands from the 70s and 80s.
He was a collector of many things, but his special treasures were his comic books, books, vinyl records, and sci-fi fantasy memorability. Rick was driven by his faith as he read the Bible and quoted scripture often. His favorite time of year was Christmas for the lights and for being with family. Rick spent most of the time with his beloved dogs: Shebaa, Pepper, Ralph, Sascha, Maggie, Redd, and Jethroo. He always had 2-3 dogs at a time and was a devoted dog dad. He was gregarious, social, funny, quirky, and had the most unique personality. Rick loved his family and neighbor friends who were like family. A special acknowledgement to the Bindls, Kellers, Stibbes, and Ewings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts, and uncle.
He is survived by his sister Dawn Meyer of Onalaska, nephew Brian (Kelly) Hanson of Holman, niece Jessica Hanson of Blue River, brother Kelly (Nina) Mullarney of Santa Ana, CA, dogs Redd and Jethroo, great nephew Bennett, great niece Felicity, many cousins.
Funeral arrangements are pending with the Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service.
