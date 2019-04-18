Richard Warren Ludlow

Richard "Dick" Ludlow died in Huntington Beach, CA on April 8, 2019.



Dick was born in Madison on August 31, 1931. He graduated from Edgewood High School in 1949 and the University of Madison in 1954. Shortly thereafter he moved to California. He married Sally Shire, of Madison, in 1964, and retired in 1993 after a successful career with Aerospace Corporation.



Dick is survived by his wife, Sally, sons Willis (Christine) and Daniel (Christine); siblings, Marilyn Gunderman and Jude Ludlow of Madison, and Ned (Diane) Ludlow of California; plus, three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers Willis and Donald.



A visitation will be held at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Rd. Madison, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m., followed by a service at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.



Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road Madison

(608) 238-3434