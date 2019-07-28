Richard W. Hinrichs, age 74, of Middleton, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at BLACKHAWK CHURCH, 9620 Brader Way, Madison (off of Mineral Point Road) at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, with the Rev. Chris Dolson presiding.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, and again at the church from 9 a.m. until the start of the service on Wednesday.

A time of fellowship will follow the service. Burial with military rites will be held at St. Luke's Cemetery. A full obituary will be published in the Monday edition.