Footville, Wisconsin – Richard V. Spaar, 67, of Footville, Wisconsin went to heaven on November 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Now everyone up there can be entertained.

Rick was born on August 20, 1952 in Decatur, Illinois to lucky Richard V. Spaar Sr. and Dottie (Pedigo) Uselton. He married Norma (Willing) Spaar on June 13, 1980 in Rockton, Illinois, and then again on September 14, 1992, and then, just to make sure, on April 5, 2006 in Las Vegas.

A lifelong truck driver, he retired in December of 2018 with millions of miles under his belt. Forever the comedian, Rick will always be remembered for making everyone laugh, even if his jokes were corny.

Rick is survived by his wife Norma; his stepmom Ruby Spaar; his brother and sisters: Twila, Sheila (Steve), Tony (Sheila), Doug (Mavis), Angie, Tim (Teri), Laura, Gini (Reese) and Fred (Mandi). He is also survived by many brothers and sisters in law; nieces, nephews and best friend, Otis.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his mother and father in law, his brother Eric and his faithful companion Barney.

At Rick's request, there will be no formal services. A Celebration of Rick's Life will be held at a later date.

