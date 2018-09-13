Richard V. “Dick” Imhoff, 71, of Muscoda, WI, passed away at home alongside his loving wife, on Tuesday, September 11, 2018.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Muscoda. Fr. Christopher Padilla will officiate. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, where military rites will be accorded. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 14, 2018 at the St. John’s gym and from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. on Saturday. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory of Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Richard “Dick” Imhoff Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Richard was born on November 14, 1946 at the Richland Center Hospital, the son of Virgil and Agnes (Peska) Imhoff. He graduated from Riverdale High School in 1965. Richard served in the United States Army from June 29, 1966 to July 10, 1969. He was united in marriage to Diane Wilcox on February 13, 1971 in Dodgeville. Before marriage, Dick worked in Madison. After moving back to Muscoda, he worked at various jobs, until retiring from Cardinal Glass.

Richard was a volunteer member of the Muscoda Fire Department for over 25 years, served on the Muscoda Village Board for many years, and was a member of the Muscoda American Legion Post #85. He was also the former president of St. Vincent de Paul. Richard enjoyed playing euchre and hunting.

Richard is survived by his wife, Diane, of 47 years; two children, Jody (Dan) Daugherty of Madison; John (Sarah) Imhoff of Blue River; grandchildren, Lainey Streicher, Thane and Brianna Daugherty, and Cooper and Malachi Imhoff; sisters, Joan Bomkamp, Janet (Bob) Roh, Donna (Richard Rut) Imhoff and Patty Bahr, and nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Michelle Streicher; infant brother; mother and father-in-law, Ardythe and LaVern Wilcox; and special uncle and aunt, Bill and Mary Imhoff.