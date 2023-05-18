Richard T. MacCoy

Richard T. MacCoy, age 75 of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 15, 2023.

A Celebration of Life Gathering for Rick will be held on Sunday June 25, 2023 from 1:00 - 4:00 P.M. at Bobbers Island Grill and we ask everyone to wear a “Hawaiian Shirt” in memory of Rick.

