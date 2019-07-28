Richard S. "Dick" Meister, age 90, of Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019 surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father David Carrano celebrating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Dick was born on March 12, 1929 in Plain, WI, the son of Martin and Clara (Nachreiner) Meister. On October 26, 1948 he was united in marriage to Shirlee Nelson at Sacred Heart Church in Reedsburg. Dick worked for his father in the family business, Meister Log and Lumber, eventually becoming a co-owner/operator until his retirement in 1984. He earned Fourth Degree status while serving as a 50-year member of the Knights of Columbus. Dick cherished time spent with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Dick is survived by his wife of 70 years, Shirlee; daughters, Paula Van Wie of Wisconsin Dells, Ricarda (Bill) of Trout Lake, MI, Marsha (Michael) Horkin of Wisconsin Dells, Shelly (Jim) Pugh of Wisconsin Dells, Kelli (Patrick) Fish of Reedsburg, Tiernee (Jim) Paquin of Brooklyn Park, MN and Leah (Rod) Luckin of Tavernier, FL; son, Richard "Chip" (Kristi) of Reedsburg; 22 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Phyllis Meister and brother, Peter (Mary) Meister, all of Reedsburg. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Ardie Ann and Mary Richard Meister; sons-in-law, Bill Van Wie and Richie Lucke and a brother, Martin Meister.

In lieu of flower's memorial donations may be made to the Reedsburg Knights of Columbus or the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.