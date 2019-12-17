Richard "Rick" Lane

Stoughton- Richard "Rick" "Rich" Lane passed away peacefully at Agrace on December 12, 2019.

Born May 12, 1950 to John (Jack) and Nancy (Mulcrevy) Lane in San Francisco.

Rick is survived by wife Linda, daughters Jenna (Jeff McHugh), Emily (Craig) Engstrom, and granddaughter Reegan Viola McHugh. He is further survived by his brother Greg (Suzanne) Lane and In-laws Ron Potts, Mary Sue Lobenstein (John Sellen), Tom (Theresa) Lobenstein, Judi (Matt) Radish, as well as nieces and nephews Vanessa Potts, Cameron Lane, Jake and Aaron Radish, Andrew and Erika Lobenstein. Along with his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his sister Susan Potts and nephew Tim Potts, along with parents-in-law Bob & Viola Lobenstein.

In addition to his love and devotion to his family and friends, Rick relished fishing - whether in Canada with his daughter or fishing with his wife, his favorite place was at the helm of his fishing boat with his pole in the water. Rick also enjoyed many years of golf with family and friends and took great pleasure when he succeeded in taking home the "Loby" trophy at the annual family Father's Day golf event. Rick loved his time up-north at the cabin sitting on the porch with friends, his dog and a cold beer, or spending time with his granddaughter. One of Rick's favorite fishing spots was Lake Chetac, where the annual family vacation was spent together on his boat and around the campfire.

Rick was an avid Badger fan, due to his love of UW-Madison where he received his undergraduate and master's degree. Rick retired from an accomplished career at the UW after 23 years, where he made an impact on every person (and animal) he came in contact with.

Rick's dedication has always been focused on education, the environment, and children as demonstrated by his time as a member and president of the Stoughton School Board, member of the Madison Fishing Expo board and Muskies, Inc. board, as well over 20 years on the Trees for Tomorrow advisory committee, along with his volunteer work with Fishing Has No Boundaries.

In keeping with Rick's wishes there will be a celebration of Rick's life on January 4, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM at Halverson's, 1965 Barber Drive, Stoughton. Please bring stories to share starting at 2:45 PM.

Memorials in Rick's name may be gifted to Trees for Tomorrow scholarship fund or to the Madison Yahara Fishing Club, Fishing for Kids Program.

