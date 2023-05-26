Richard "Rick" D. Wiemann

Madison - Richard “Rick” D. Wiemann, age 56, of Madison, WI, passed away peacefully Friday, May 19th, 2023, after a courageous year-long battle with Leukemia.

Rick was born July 31st, 1966. He was the son of Orville and DeLores Wiemann from Verona, Wisconsin. Prior to his junior year in high school, Rick moved to Webster City, Iowa and lived with his uncle and aunt, Bob and Cheryl Wiemann and their family. Rick graduated from Webster City High School in 1985.