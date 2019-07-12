Richard "Rick" Allen Bundy

EVANSVILLE – Richard Allen "Rick" Bundy went to his heavenly home on July 10, 2019, to be greeted by his parents and brothers.

Rick was born on Oct. 6, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., to LeEssel and Edna (Potter) Bundy, the youngest of eight children.

Rick moved to Wisconsin in the mid-70s. He met his wife, Connie (Schulz), in July 1983. They were united in marriage at Silent Lutheran Church in Madison on March 11, 1985. Together, they raised their four children. He was especially proud of his eight grandchildren, attending various sports games and school concerts. Rick worked for the State of Wisconsin Physical Plant for 18 years, starting as a custodian, and moving up the ranks to become a custodian supervisor.

Rick is survived by his spouse, Connie (Schulz); his children, Alice, Nicole (Juan), Richard Jr., Benjamin (Kelly) and Melissa; grandchildren, Jacob Torres, Zachary Madrigal, Jayden Bundy, Valery Torres, Ava Bundy, Max Skivers, Vaneza Torres and Elaina Bundy; and his brother, Jimmy (Sue) Bundy. He is preceded in death by his parents, LeEssel and Edna Bundy; two infant sisters; brothers, Clarence "Eddie," Michael Steven, Robert LeEssel and David Lee; and daughter, Emily.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019. Following the service there will be a celebration of life at WHITE ROCK BAR, 596 U.S. Hwy 14, Brooklyn, Wis. beginning at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.