Richard P. Seiler, age 72 of Montello, WI passed away September 22, 2019 at UW Hospital, Madison. He was born on May 14, 1947 the son of John and Elizabeth (Lynch) Seiler. Richard was a US Veteran having served in the Army in Vietnam.

Burial with Military Honors will be held at 11 am on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the St. Aloysius Cemetery, Sauk City, WI.