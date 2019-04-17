Obituaries

Richard Paul Smith

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 09:17 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 09:17 AM CDT

MADISON-Richard P. Smith, age 97, of Madison, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, April 15, 2019, at home.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 11 a.m., on Friday, April 19, 2019, with Chaplain David Brynelson presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

The family would like to give a specialthank you to Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care and support. 

Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
608-221-5420

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


From Our Partners

Sponsored

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars