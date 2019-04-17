Richard Paul Smith

MADISON-Richard P. Smith, age 97, of Madison, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, April 15, 2019, at home.

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, at 11 a.m., on Friday, April 19, 2019, with Chaplain David Brynelson presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

The family would like to give a specialthank you to Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care and support.



