Richard Paul Hackett

Richard P. Hackett, 75, of Muscoda, passed away Monday, September 18, 2023, surrounded by his family at the Richland Hospital. Richard fought a long battle from lung and heart issues.
Richard is the son of the late Aaron and Veronica Hackett. He was preceded in death by his siblings Don (Trudy) Hackett, Kay Klutz, Barb Hackett, and Ellen Wendling.
Richard was born on September 30, 1947, in Prairie du Chien. On January 30, 1967, Richard was united in marriage to the love of his life Carolyn L. (Ward) Hackett. They set down roots in Muscoda and raised their daughter Sherry L Roberts and son Todd Hackett. Richard worked at the Richland Center Foundry for 41 years.
Richard is survived by his wife of 56 years Carolyn; two children: Sherry Roberts, Todd (Rayna) Hackett, four grandchildren: Amber (Cody) Bloedow, Devon Roberts, Hanna (Joe) Brandt, Autumn Hackett (Hunter Bagley); four great grandchildren: Skylee Bisbach, Charlotte Johnson, Raelyn Bloedow, and Harlon Bagley, many brothers and sisters in- law, cousins, nephews and nieces.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home in Muscoda, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM. The family would like to invite all family and friends to a luncheon at Honkers in Muscoda immediately following the visitation. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com
Carolyn and the family would like to give a special thank you to Stanley Ward for all of his help caring for Richard during his long illness.
