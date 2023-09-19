Richard Paul Hackett

Richard P. Hackett, 75, of Muscoda, passed away Monday, September 18, 2023, surrounded by his family at the Richland Hospital. Richard fought a long battle from lung and heart issues.

Richard is the son of the late Aaron and Veronica Hackett. He was preceded in death by his siblings Don (Trudy) Hackett, Kay Klutz, Barb Hackett, and Ellen Wendling.