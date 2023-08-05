Verona – Richard O. “Dick” Herfel, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. He was born May 26, 1933 in Verona Township, WI, the youngest of three sons to Oscar and Helen (Wesenberg) Herfel. Dick attended Verona High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Dick married Marcella M. “Marcy” Chenoweth on August 9, 1969, and together they celebrated fifty years of marriage, before Marcy passed away on January 16, 2020.
During his working years, Dick worked for the Township of Verona plowing snow. He was dedicated and took great pride in his work. His other lines of work included, driving a standard oil route delivering oil to farms, working for a paving business, then working for the City of Verona in the Public Works Department until his retirement in 1995.
Dick loved to travel and spend summers at Camp Delton on Mirror Lake. He and Marcy had the opportunity to drive through the contiguous 48 states and loved every minute of it. Whether it was for travel or just taking his scooter around town, he always loved driving. Dick was a member of the Badger Jim Beam Bottle Collector's Club for many years. He loved to talk, share stories, tell jokes, and above all, he cherished spending time with his family and friends. Dick will be remembered for his sense of humor, excellent memory, and ability to be a great friend.
Dick is survived by his stepson, Michael (Sue) Hogard; granddaughters, Laura (Nick) Holbrook and Diana (Mark) Davis; one great granddaughter and one great grandson; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brothers, Lloyd (Orma) and Albert (Christine).
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Carolyn Shelp for her companionship; Lloyd Hornbacher for the special bond and close friendship; and neighbors Gladys Ray, Phil and Pricilla Marshall for their friendship, care and support.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at St. James Lutheran Church, 427 S. Main Street, Verona, WI. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, and again from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at church on Friday. Dick will be laid to rest at the Verona Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to: St. James Lutheran Church or UW Carbone Cancer Center.