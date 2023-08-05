Richard O. "Dick" Herfel

Verona – Richard O. “Dick” Herfel, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. He was born May 26, 1933 in Verona Township, WI, the youngest of three sons to Oscar and Helen (Wesenberg) Herfel. Dick attended Verona High School. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Dick married Marcella M. “Marcy” Chenoweth on August 9, 1969, and together they celebrated fifty years of marriage, before Marcy passed away on January 16, 2020.

During his working years, Dick worked for the Township of Verona plowing snow. He was dedicated and took great pride in his work. His other lines of work included, driving a standard oil route delivering oil to farms, working for a paving business, then working for the City of Verona in the Public Works Department until his retirement in 1995.