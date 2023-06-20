Richard N. Bertrang Jr.

Richard N. Bertrang, Jr, age 64, passed away after valiantly fighting a forty-year battle with cancer, on June 15th, 2023 at his home in Madison, WI surrounded by his loved ones. Rich was born on April 9th, 1959, to Richard and Shirley (Schmidt) Bertrang in Portage, WI. The family moved to Mazomanie in 1962 where Rich spent his childhood. He graduated from CBCS High School in Sun Prairie, WI in 1978 and later attended the UW Madison and graduated from Concordia University with a degree in Criminal Justice. On June 10th, 1989, Rich was united in marriage to the love of his life, Martha Grimm.

Rich was proud of his over 30 year career in Security Management. He was the Security Director at Thermo-Fischer Scientific prior to becoming the Chief of Security at the Overture Center in 2005. Rich was proud of his membership in the American Society for Industrial Security.

