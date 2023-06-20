Richard N. Bertrang, Jr, age 64, passed away after valiantly fighting a forty-year battle with cancer, on June 15th, 2023 at his home in Madison, WI surrounded by his loved ones. Rich was born on April 9th, 1959, to Richard and Shirley (Schmidt) Bertrang in Portage, WI. The family moved to Mazomanie in 1962 where Rich spent his childhood. He graduated from CBCS High School in Sun Prairie, WI in 1978 and later attended the UW Madison and graduated from Concordia University with a degree in Criminal Justice. On June 10th, 1989, Rich was united in marriage to the love of his life, Martha Grimm.
Rich was proud of his over 30 year career in Security Management. He was the Security Director at Thermo-Fischer Scientific prior to becoming the Chief of Security at the Overture Center in 2005. Rich was proud of his membership in the American Society for Industrial Security.
Rich’s life was marked by his battle with cancer, but he did not let it define him. He chose to face each day with his faith in the Lord, optimism, gratitude, and compassion for others, in spite of the challenges the day might bring. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, fish fries, social time with “The Guys,” time spent at the Grimm family farm and Door County. Rich’s first love was his family and lifelong friends. Rich attended Door Creek Churh and will be loved and missed by his Life Group.
Rich is survived by his wife, Martha Grimm-Bertrang; aunt, Phyllis Linebaugh; siblings, James (Bobbi Krueger) Bertrang, Bonnie (Rich) Hartian, Steve Bertrang, Margie Billings, Patti (Robert) Ambrose, John (Patty Dewey) Grimm, Jerry (Lori Dailey) Grimm; and other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and lifelong friends.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Shirley (Schmidt) Bertrang.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at DOOR CREEK CHURCH, 6602 Dominion Drive, Madison. A visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 9:00AM until the time of service. The family would like to thank all the staff at Agrace Hospice for their wonderful care of Rich, also the doctors, nurses, and care teams at the UW Carbone Cancer Center, as well as, Dr Walter Longo & Dr Barbara Stowe-Carpenter for the exceptional care and compassion Rich received spanning his 40-year battle with cancer. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
608-249-8257
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.