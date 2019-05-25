Richard N. Berge

Richard "Dick" Berge, age 79, passed away after a massive heart attack on Thursday May 23, 2019.

He was born December 5, 1939 in Stoughton to the late Russell and Ann (Hagen) Berge. He graduated from Deerfield High School in 1957, where he then served in the Coast Guard Reserves for 3 years, and afterwards went to Barber School. He then worked for American Breeders Services for 36 years.

Dick married Sharon Berkeypile Varese on June 16, 1973. He served on many committees such as the Historical Society, Cemetery, and Church Council, and played for the Home Talent team for years. Dick was known for making beautiful woodcarvings. He also enjoyed gardening, and most of all spending time with family and friends. In 2015, Dick was honored with the Distinguished Citizen Award in Deerfield.

Dick is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sharon; children Don (Darcey) Varese, Denise Varese Brodd, Larissa (Jason) Pertzborn; brother Michael Berge; grandchildren Kyle (Ashley) Brodd, Nathan and Nicole Varese, Sierra and Aubree Pertzborn; great grandchildren Michaela and Hayley Brodd; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Jerry (Carol) Zimmerman, Carl (Kathy) Kitterman, Dennis (Betsy) Berkeypile, and Delores Berge.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ronald Berge.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at DEERFIELD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 206 S. Main St. Deerfield, with Pastor Paula Harris presiding. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of the service on Tuesday at the church. Burial will be at Deerfield Lutheran Cemetery. A luncheon at church will follow the burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Deerfield Lutheran Church.

