Richard M. Meier

Richard Michael Meier, age 39, passed away at UW Hospital in Madison on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.

He was born in Woodruff, Wis., on May 5, 1980, the son of Michael J. Meier and Tina Anderson Meier Ryan.

He graduated from Madison LaFollette High School. He enjoyed the Carolina Panthers and all Wisconsin sports teams. He also loved animals.

Richard is survived by his mother, Tina Anderson Ryan; father, Michael J. Meier; paternal grandmother, Nancy Meier; daughter, Reija Hamann and her mother, Melissa; a sister, Carrie (Mike) Davis; a brother, Colin Ryan; and beloved aunts, uncles, niece, nephew, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Raymond and Lillian Anderson and Jacob Meier.

A celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Service of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at the UW Hospital for their compassionate care of Richard. "One day at a time – till we meet again."

