On July 30, 2023, Richard Lyne Sweeney, 93, joined Doris, his wife of 72 years, who passed away on November 22, 2022. Richard was born in Shullsburg, Wisconsin, on January 24, 1930, and graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1948. He graduated from La Crosse State College in 1953. Richard and Doris were married September 9, 1950, at St. Aloysius Church in Hillsboro, WI. They had seven children, six boys and one girl, “the rose among the thorns” as he often said.

After college, Richard taught science and coached for two years in Poynette, Wisconsin. He then began an entrepreneurial career in sales. He joined his father, Thomas Sweeney, in selling letter sweaters and jackets to school athletes in Wisconsin. He then created Sweeney Sportswear which manufactured the letter jackets. His next start-up was Sweeney Universal Saleswhich sold weight machines and other sports training apparatus to high schools, fitness gyms and sports teams. Richard also invested in creating a company that bottled and sold spring water from Ontario in the Wisconsin Driftless region.

