On July 30, 2023, Richard Lyne Sweeney, 93, joined Doris, his wife of 72 years, who passed away on November 22, 2022. Richard was born in Shullsburg, Wisconsin, on January 24, 1930, and graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1948. He graduated from La Crosse State College in 1953. Richard and Doris were married September 9, 1950, at St. Aloysius Church in Hillsboro, WI. They had seven children, six boys and one girl, “the rose among the thorns” as he often said.
After college, Richard taught science and coached for two years in Poynette, Wisconsin. He then began an entrepreneurial career in sales. He joined his father, Thomas Sweeney, in selling letter sweaters and jackets to school athletes in Wisconsin. He then created Sweeney Sportswear which manufactured the letter jackets. His next start-up was Sweeney Universal Saleswhich sold weight machines and other sports training apparatus to high schools, fitness gyms and sports teams. Richard also invested in creating a company that bottled and sold spring water from Ontario in the Wisconsin Driftless region.
Richard was also active in the Hillsboro community. He served on the Hillsboro School’s Board of Education and the Hillsboro City Council. Richard was a staunch advocate for creating the Tinkers Bluff Development. He also championed the naming of Hillsboro’s airportafter Josh Sanford, a Hillsboro WWII Flying Tiger pilot, who was a Native American Winnebago (Ho-Chunk). Richard also helped several Catholic churches redesign their facilities including St. Aloysius Church in Hillsboro. Always seeing trends and opportunities, Richard brought pickleball to Hillsboro in the 1970s way before the pickleball craze.
He is preceded in death by his parents,Thomas and Velma (Lyne) Sweeney; parents-in-law, James and Evelyn (Rankins) Knadle; brother-in-law, James J. Knadle; and son, Timothy Sweeney. Survivors include: children Patrick (Mary) Sweeney, Michael (Robin) Sweeney, Teresa (Steve) Anderson, Benjamin (Bunny) Sweeney, Daniel (Kandie) Sweeney, and Richard Sweeney II; sister-in-law, Maggie Knadle; daughter-in-law Jane Sweeney; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous step-grandchildren.
On Friday, September 29, there will be an interment at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow at the home of Ben and Bunny Sweeney on 304 Merrill Drive in Elroy, Wisconsin.
