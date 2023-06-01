Richard Jensen

Richard Jensen, age 71, passed away after a four year battle with cancer on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Columbia County Health Care Center. He was born on April 12, 1952 in Madison, WI, to Theodore and Mary (Gruenenfelder) Jensen. Richard graduated from DeForest High School. Richard married Jane Schoeneberg on August 14, 1993. He grew up on the family farm and took over the operation as a young man and continued to farm until his health began to fail. Richard was a great steward of the land and took great pride in being a farmer. He also enjoyed tractor shows, snowmobiling, and UTVing with family and friends.

Richard is survived by his wife of 29 years, Jane; children, Kathy Brandenburg (Dan Notstad), Suzanne (Michael) Dunlap, and Laura; Stepsons, Nathan (Trisha) Campbell, and Nolan (Wendy) Campbell; 16 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; siblings, Robert (Marianne) Jensen, Mildred (Victor) Meinholz, Barb (Jim) Tierney, and Linda (Bernie) Nihles. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Richard is preceded in death by his first wife, Vickie Anderson; and parents.

Tags