Richard Jensen, age 71, passed away after a four year battle with cancer on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Columbia County Health Care Center. He was born on April 12, 1952 in Madison, WI, to Theodore and Mary (Gruenenfelder) Jensen. Richard graduated from DeForest High School. Richard married Jane Schoeneberg on August 14, 1993. He grew up on the family farm and took over the operation as a young man and continued to farm until his health began to fail. Richard was a great steward of the land and took great pride in being a farmer. He also enjoyed tractor shows, snowmobiling, and UTVing with family and friends.
Richard is survived by his wife of 29 years, Jane; children, Kathy Brandenburg (Dan Notstad), Suzanne (Michael) Dunlap, and Laura; Stepsons, Nathan (Trisha) Campbell, and Nolan (Wendy) Campbell; 16 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; siblings, Robert (Marianne) Jensen, Mildred (Victor) Meinholz, Barb (Jim) Tierney, and Linda (Bernie) Nihles. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Richard is preceded in death by his first wife, Vickie Anderson; and parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Monday, June 5, 2023 at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson Street, DeForest. A visitation will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00PM on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 6924 Lake Road, DeForest and again from 10:00AM until time of Mass on Monday at the church. Burial at St. Olaf Catholic Cemetery.
A special thanks to the Columbia County Health Care Center for their excellent care and support. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Windsor/DeForest Chapel
6924 Lake Road
608-846-4250
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.