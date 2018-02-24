Richard H. Lund, age 80, passed away at home, on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; three children, Rosemarie Lund, Cyndi (Rob) Zelenka and Arthur (Katie) Lund; and 10 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Harold Lund; mother, Josephine (Heintz) Lund; step-father, John McGovern; and sister, Betty Knitt.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at Lord of Love Lutheran Church, 105 Paradise Circle, DeForest. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Richard will be laid to rest at Highland Memory Gardens.

