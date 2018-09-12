Richard "Fergie" H. Ferguson

Madison - Richard H. "Fergie" Ferguson, age 77, passed away on Saturday, September 8, 2018 at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on May 22, 1941 to Rollo and Bernita (Ort) Ferguson. Fergie worked at Oscar Mayer for 43 ½ years and was a dedicated union member. He loved the great outdoors and fishing the great Mississippi. He was fond of his cabin up north, and couldn't wait for each summer to arrive, to spend time there. He loved traveling, country drives, and making his cheese runs.

Fergie is survived by his wife, Pat; his son, Mitchell (Gretchen); his sisters, Rita Showers, Cheryla Breakfield, Elda Mae Eppley and Belva Jean Mooner; his brother and a special friend, Royce Ferguson; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Fergie's Life will take place at a later date.

Thank you to the staff at Agrace, for their compassionate care. Special thanks to all his friends, and remember to ask, "Any beer in here?"



