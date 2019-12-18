ALBANY - Richard Eugene Armstrong, age 87, of Albany, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Stoughton Meadows.

He was born on May 22, 1932, in Glen Ellyn, Ill., the son of Harold and Gertrude (Boysen) Armstrong.

Richard was an Eagle Scout and tap dancer growing up. Following the death of his father, Richard left high school to provide for his mother. He spent most of his life in the carpenter trade, eventually owning Apollo Construction. Richard was a longtime member of the Associated Builders and Contractors, the Family Motor Coach Association and the Wisconsin Campers Association. He enjoyed boating, camping and woodworking. Richard will be remembered as a man who could fix anything. He also enjoyed dancing and singing.

Richard is survived by sons, Steven (Jan) Armstrong and Craig (MaryAnn) Armstrong; daughters, Carol Ann (Dan) Vale and Karen Armstrong; eight grandchildren, Michelle, Richard, Jessica, Tanya, Jeremy, Jennifer, Katy and Rachel; 16 great-grandchildren; and his close friend Corina Schmidt. He was preceded in death by his parents; his children's mother, Mary Armstrong Burrington; and special friend, Lucy Page.

At Richard's request, private services will be held at a later date

