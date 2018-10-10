Richard Edward Rogge

Richard Rogge, age 88, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at St. Clare Hospice House in Baraboo, WI.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 12, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Matt Gehrke officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells.

Richard was born May 18, 1930 in Lyndon Township, Wisconsin, the son of Edward and Catherine (Podrasky) Rogge. In May of 1949 he married Evelyn Gudenschwager in Wisconsin Dells. Richard became a farmer with his wife for the next 25 years. He began driving semi from 1980 to 1997. After retiring from truck driving, he then stayed busy cutting pulpwood and helping his wife with her dog kennel business. He enjoyed being outdoors, watching birds, wildlife and spending time with his favorite dog, Bitsy.

Richard is survived by his sons, Richard Jr. (Sharon) of Grand Marsh, Robert of Mauston, John of Wisconsin Dells; daughter, Barbara (Tom) Lehman of Baraboo; brothers, Joe (Lillian) of Lyndon Station, Albert (Linda) of Pell Lake, Donald (Patricia) of Lyndon Station, Edward of Concrete, WA; sisters, Margerie Senzig of Lyndon Station, Mary Ann (George) Gore of Elroy, Roseleen (Casey) Jakacka of Lyndon Station, Ilene Ryczek of Lyndon Station; 11 granchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and many, many, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Kathleen; wife, Evelyn; grandson, Darrell Rogge and daughter-in-law, Virginia.