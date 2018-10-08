Richard “Dick” R. Schoenmann, age 87, passed away at Heartland Country Village in Black Earth on Oct. 6, 2018.

He was born in Spring Green on Jan. 22, 1931 to the late H. Norman and Mary (Rusch) Schoenmann.

Dick graduated from Mazomanie high school; class of 1949. Following high school he attended and graduated from Madison Business College. Dick worked for the State of Wisconsin for many years as a bank examiner. Then he worked at the Peoples State Bank in Mazomanie with his father; and retired as Vice President in 1988.

Dick was united in marriage to Sylvia R. Olsen on June 21, 1969; she preceded him in death on May 19, 1996. He was a Senior member of The Anglican Orthodox Church of Statesville, N.C. and member of the Mazomanie Masonic Lodge.

Dick was a longtime Cubs and Brewers fan and enjoyed woodworking in his basement shop. He built beautiful furniture and many special items for his family and friends.

Dick is survived by his 2 sons, Paul (Melissa Chaves) Schoenmann of Newport News, Va., Scott (Tammi) Schoenmann of Mazomanie; 6 grandchildren, Brianna Freeman, Chris (Carli) Schoenmann, Makayla (Seth) Armstrong, Hannah Schoenmann Josh and Jenna Schoenmann; 2 great grandchildren, Elijah and Kai Armstrong.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thur. Oct. 11, 2018 at Hooverson Funeral Home, Hwy 14 West, Mazomanie. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Mazomanie Cemetery.