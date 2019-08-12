Richard "Dick" M. Erstad

Arlington - Richard M. Erstad (Dick) has left his earthly life and went to heaven on Ausgust 9, 2019.

Dick was born on August 19, 1930, the first born child of Jennie Johanna (Manki) Erstad, a Finnish immigrant, and Einar Erstad, a Norwegian immigrant. Dick attended the DeForest Area School District. During high school he participated in football and boxing. He graduated from high school in 1948. Following high school Dick enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He completed his commitment with the Army and came back to make a life farming.

Upon his return to civilian life he met his wife, Alice Lorraine Schoeneberg, and they married on June 12, 1954. We recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. After living and working on Henry Maurer's dairy farm in Verona for several years, they bought a farm in Columbia County. He and Alice lived on their dairy farm in North Leeds for 22 years. They raised four children there. In 1980 they built their home on Priem Road where they lived together for another 35 years.

Dick curled with the Arlington Curling Club and was an elder at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Arlington. Dick and Alice traveled in the United States and also to Norway and Finland and other countries. They also enjoyed hosting travelers at their home. Dick enjoyed his four-wheeler and used it to visit neighbors near Priem Road. He also appreciated sitting on the deck of his house with his coffee cup, looking over the fields that surrounded his home.

Dick is survived by his wife, Alice. He is also survived by his children: Barbara (Rolf) Sharpee, Beth Percy, Brenda Erstad and Jon (Mary Beth) Erstad. He was Grandpa to Garth (Beth) Sharpee, Grant (Jaclyn) Sharpee, Gretel (Cullin) Weiskopf, Schuyler Wulff, Johanna (Danny) Fox and Jake Erstad. He was Great Grandpa to Lilah and Anya Weiskopf and Morgan and Riley Sharpee. Dick is further survived by his sister, Marilyn Maurer and five brothers and their wives, David (Beverly) Erstad, Clifton (Kathleen) Erstad, Errol (Ruth) Erstad, Dennis (Carol) Erstad and Donald (Jane) Erstad and brothers-in-law and their wives Robert (Cathy) Schoeneberg and George (Brita) Schoeneberg. There are many cousins, nieces, and nephews in this country and abroad who will also miss him.

Visitation will take place at the Ryan Funeral Home at 6924 Lake Road, DeForest, on Thursday, August, 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will take place at St. Peter's Lutheran, 303 Park Street, Arlington, on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at the church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place at the Greenwood Cemetery, North Leeds, followed immediately by lunch and conversation at the Leeds Town Hall, N1485 Pribbenow Drive, Arlington, Wisconsin 53911.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Dick to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Columbia Health Care Center, Agrace Hospice or a worthy organization of your choice.

All the cows have been milked and

The barn is full of hay;

Now it is time to take a rest and

Be grateful for the day.

