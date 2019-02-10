Richard (Dick) L. Wilkinson, 77, of Middleton passed away February 6, 2019, at his home. Dick was born on January 21, 1942 in Madison, Wi, son of Leland and Virginia Wilkinson.

Dick attended West High School. He enlisted in the Navy and served for 13 years as an electrician during the Vietnam War. He returned to Wisconsin with Connie after the War to start a family and enlisted in the Army National Guard until his retirement from the service. He worked for Sears as appliance repairman, Walgreens as Maintenance supervisor and Springs Window Fashions.

Dick enjoyed camping with his sons, as well an unexpected passion for golf, which he discovered early in his retirement. He also enjoyed, spending time with friends and family, sci-fi movies and TV shows and tinkering on projects around home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his favorite grandmother Meta Jacobson and his son Greg Wilkinson.

He is survived by his sons: Ben Boe, Randy Wilkinson (Madison), Lance (Mindi) Wilkinson (Dane) and their Mother Connie Hewitt.

A Remembrance gathering will be held at the Cress center in Middleton this Spring.

Should friends desire, donations to Fitchburg Serenity Club can be made in his memory.

Please Share Your Memories at CressFuneralService.com