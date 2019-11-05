Richard "Dick" John Powers, age 87, passed away peacefully with family and friends by his side on November 2, 2019 at Home Again Assisted Living.

He was born February 8, 1932 to Wilbur and Ruth (Buhrman) Powers in Columbus, WI.

Dick married Elizabeth "Betty" Stohlmeyer on October 9, 1965 in Potosi. He was employed at the state of Wisconsin and work in the capital in the maintenance department. Dick is survived by his sister, Mary Perry; nephew, Thomas (Tonja) Perry, Brian Powers; niece, Mellissa Keri; and the Stohlmeyer Family. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; brother, John, Bob; and sister, Marlene Powers.

In lieu of flowers Memorials can be made to Heartland Hospice Care of Madison.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at RESURRECTION CEMETERY CHAPEL, 2705 Regent Street, Madison. A visitation will take place from 1:00 PM until the time of service.

A special thank you to At Home Again in Columbus and Heartland Hospice Care of Madison for all the care provided to Dick.