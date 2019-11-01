Richard "Dick" Henry Braun born Aug. 29, 1943, to Henry William and Ruth Amalia Schrubbe Braun, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

Not generally prone to violence, he did spend most of 2019 fighting hard against esophageal and stomach cancer. Since he was never one to lose an argument, we will call this one a draw, since he took the cancer with him when he died.

Richard grew up helping on the family farm and playing football in Delafield, WI. In 1961, he graduated from Arrowhead High School in Hartland, WI. He loved his time studying science and math at UW Platteville, where he graduated in 1966, with a double major in Physics and Math and a minor in Chemistry. Though he often talked with great enthusiasm about his time working in the 1960s at the high tech Argon National Laboratory in Illinois, he had little use for the conveniences of modern technology. It has been less than 10 years since he was willing to even touch a cell phone or use a computer - preferring to this day to carry a clipboard with all of his important notes and contacts. He often said he didn't want a computer until he could have one he could talk to like on Star Trek.

Richard had many cautionary tales about the one miserable year he taught high school math and science in New Lisbon, Wisconsin. Later he worked 25+ years in maintenance at the Madison Concourse Hotel where he was often a thorn in the side of management as he fought for fair and equal treatment of all hotel employees, serving first as a union organizer and then as a union steward, retiring in the summer of 2009 to begin his favorite role as Grandpa to Kenzie. In January of 2016, his grandpa's duties and joy doubled with the birth of his grandson Rylee. He cherished the time he spent doing grandpa daycare first with Kenzie and then with Rylee. His trademarked diaper changing technique included newspapers, paper towels, and rubber gloves. Many a helpless person has been cornered over the years, forced to listen, as Richard beamed with pride while earnestly sharing the latest achievements of his brilliant and highly coordinated grandchildren who are clearly, in his view, advanced beyond their years.

Richard only married 39-year-old women! He married Joyce Marie Schenck on March 15, 1972. They were married until her passing on Sept. 2, 1992. On Dec. 17, 1993, he married Donna Louise Anderson. At that time he also inherited a daughter, Annette "Annie" Anderson, who made him a grandpa on July 2, 2009, with the birth of Kenzie Lynn Anderson. On Oct. 25, 2012, with the passing of his sister-in-law, Lois Jean Anderson he inherited another daughter his niece, Shannon Marie Anderson, who made him a grandpa a 2nd time on Jan. 1, 2016, with the birth of her son, Rylee Edward Roosevelt Hart.

Richard faithfully attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served in many capacities including Bishop's Counselor, Elders Quorum President, Ward Mission Leader, Primary Teacher, and Building Representative. Richard loves his Father in Heaven and feels blessed by the power of the atoning sacrifice of his Savior Jesus Christ. He looked forward with excited anticipation to returning home to his Heavenly Father and being reunited with his parents, and other family and friends who had gone home before him.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Joyce M. Schenck; sisters, Bernice R. Shotola and Christine E. Pelletier; brother-in-law, Michael D. Pelletier; sister-in-law, Lois J. Anderson; and nephews, Noel W. Johnson and Sean M. Pelletier.

Richard is survived by his wife of nearly 26 years, Donna Louise Anderson; daughter, Annette "Annie" Anderson; granddaughter, Kenzie Anderson; niece, Shannon Anderson; grandson, Rylee Hart; brother, Michael (Debbie) Braun; sister-in-law, Roberta "Bobbie" Johnson; brother-in-law, Ronald (Mara Jo) Johnson; sister-in-law, Marian (Charles) Kilbride; and sister-in-law, Janice Anderson.

Nieces and Nephews

Robin (Jeff) Fuchs, Brian (Jenny) Shotola, Amy (Darrin) Melbow, Michelle Pelletier, Sarah Crawford, Aaron Pelletier, Jeanette Pelletier, Caleb Pelletier, Daniel Pelletier, Randi (Alan) Berube, Jennifer (Luis) Mesa, Jennifer (Dan) Larkin, Cristine (Doug) Pavoni, and Matthew (Jen) Kilbride



Great Nieces and Nephews

Emilia & Madeline Fuchs, Anna & Claire Shotola, Cody Melbow, David & Lara Crawford, Sarisa & Caoilainn McNall, Joseph & Jayden Berube, Heather & Jacob Johnson, Ariana Mesa, Nialls & Owen Larkin, Allison, Natalie, Anthony, & Vincent Pavoni, Adalyn & Loegan Kilbride

Honorary Pallbearers and all around Great Guys

Terry Linden, Ray Tenebruso, Cal Buie, the late David Allen, and the late Brian Gilberts

Richard always believed that in order to function in this life at a minimum, everyone needs to know, that the square root of 2 is 1.41421356237 and the square root of 3 is 1.73205080757

The entire Braun/Anderson family is forever grateful for the care and compassion provided by the staff and volunteers at Agrace Hospice Center, our dear friends and neighbors, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, as well as the Shorewood Elementary and O'Keeffe Middle School communities during Richard's final days.

A visitation will be held at THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, 5602 Irongate Dr.,Madison, WI. 53716, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

Funeral Services and luncheon will follow at the church at 2 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420